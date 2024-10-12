PS Unwrapped Things To Do
Shopping at The Mojave Flea Trading Post!
Chloe gets her shop on at the eclectic Mojave Flea Trading post. She learns the stories behind the small businesses and vendors that make up the store. We even talk to some of the business owners inside the store!
By: NBC Palm Springs
