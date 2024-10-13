CA, US & World
Florida Residents Face Power Outages and Fuel Shortages After Hurricane Milton
Over 1 million Floridians are without power as cleanup begins following Hurricane Milton. The storm brought record rainfall, flooding, and fuel shortages, particularly in the Tampa Bay area. Rescues continue as rivers overflow, and Governor Ron DeSantis has announced public fuel sites to assist residents. President Biden is set to visit the impacted areas soon.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 13, 2024
