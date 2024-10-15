CA, US & World
Car Crashes into Tarzana Coffee Shop, Security Footage Released
Shocking security video shows the moment a car crashed into a Tarzana coffee shop last Thursday, leaving eight people with minor injuries, including the 60-year-old driver. Fortunately, no one was killed. The shop’s owner and their two-year-old child were inside but unharmed. Authorities are still investigating what caused the vehicle to veer off Ventura Boulevard.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
