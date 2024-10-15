Desert Living Now
Patient Fairness Founder Matt Ungs Shares How to Lower or Eliminate Medical Bills
On today’s Desert Living, Matt Ungs, founder of Patient Fairness, introduces a platform designed to help patients lower or dispute unexpected medical bills. With nearly 30 years of experience in health insurance, Matt explains how users can upload bills, receive guidance, and resolve disputes—all through an easy-to-use online system.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
