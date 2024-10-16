Local & Community
Palm Springs Unified Celebrates National School Lunch Week with Pirate-Themed Meals
Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating National School Lunch Week by offering free, nutritious meals to all students at every school site. This year’s theme, "School Lunch Pirates," features fun menu items like "Shiver Me Tenders" and "Spaghetti and Cannon Meatballs." Nutrition Services Director Sarah Phelps encourages students to provide feedback on the meals to help shape future menus.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
Palm Springs Unified School DistrictNational School Lunch Weekfree school mealshealthy school lunchespiratethemed menuPSUSD Nutrition Servicesstudent meal feedbackschool lunch program
