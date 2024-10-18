Local & Community
Coachella Valley High School Warns of Fundraising Scams After Band Equipment Theft
Coachella Valley High School is warning parents and the community about unauthorized GoFundMe accounts falsely claiming to raise money for band equipment. After instruments were stolen, the school clarified that a local business and insurance have covered the losses, and no additional funds are needed. Report any suspicious accounts directly to the school.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
