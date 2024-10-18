CA, US & World
Federal Judge Blocks Missouri Law Requiring No Candy Signs for Registered Sex Offenders During Halloween
A federal judge in Missouri has blocked a law requiring registered sex offenders to display no candy signs on their doors during Halloween, citing violations of First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The ruling has left some parents feeling unsettled about their children's safety. While the Attorney General plans to appeal, many, including parents, are taking extra precautions to ensure a safe Halloween.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
Missouri judge rulingno candy sign lawregistered sex offendersHalloween safetyFirst Amendment rightsAttorney General appealparents concernscivil rights attorneyHalloween 2024
