Final Push for Voter Registration Includes Efforts in Sacramento County Jail
With the election just weeks away, voter registration efforts are ramping up, even reaching inmates in the Sacramento County Jail. In partnership with local organizations, eligible inmates are being registered to vote and provided absentee ballots. Misdemeanor convictions do not affect voting rights, and the initiative aims to ensure those in custody can still participate in the democratic process.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
