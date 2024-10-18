Local & Community
Palm Springs Considers Expanding Smoking Ban in Public and Private Areas
A new proposal in Palm Springs aims to expand smoking restrictions to parks, outdoor dining spaces, and common areas in multi-unit housing. The City Sustainability Commission is reviewing the proposal, which comes in response to growing concerns about secondhand smoke. Some residents are advocating for a completely smoke-free city. The ordinance may go before the City Council early next year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
