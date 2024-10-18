Local & Community

Subaru Partners with Palm Springs Animal Shelter for Community Vaccination Clinic

Today, Subaru collaborated with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter to host a low-cost pet vaccination clinic, offering essential vaccines for community pets. The event featured 20 donated pet starter kits for new adopters and a $4,000 grant to support the shelter’s efforts, highlighting Subaru's commitment to animal welfare through its "Subaru Loves Pets" initiative.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 18, 2024

