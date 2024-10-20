CA, US & World
Trick-or-Treaters Face Limited Chocolate Options This Halloween Due to Rising Cocoa Prices
This Halloween, chocolate lovers may be disappointed as high cocoa prices are leading to a surge in popularity for gummy and fruity candies. Market research indicates that teens and middle-aged adults are increasingly opting for affordable options like Sour Patch Kids and Twizzlers. The National Retail Federation also predicts a 5% drop in overall Halloween spending compared to last year's record sales, affecting costumes and decor.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 20, 2024
