Feather Alert Issued for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Marietta, May Be Headed to Nevada
A two-county Feather Alert was issued for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Marietta. She may be headed to Henderson, Nevada. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
