Local & Community
Palm Springs Fire Station 3 to Get Major Upgrade, Expanding to Meet Growing Demands
The Palm Springs Fire Department is planning a significant renovation for Fire Station 3, located off Racket Club Road. Built nearly 50 years ago for just two firefighters, the station is set to expand to accommodate more personnel and resources, improving response times for the busy north side of the city. The renovation will address safety needs, modernize facilities, and create better living conditions for firefighters. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
Palm Springs Fire DepartmentFire Station 3 upgradeRacket Club RoadPalm Springs renovationFire Chieffirefighter safetyNorth Palm Springs2025 constructionfire station expansionCarmela Carter
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...