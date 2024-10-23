Desert Living Now

Gourmet Chef Dean Karatas Brings Unforgettable Dining Experiences to Palm Springs

Chef Dean Karatas shared how he creates unforgettable dinner parties in Palm Springs. With over 30 years of culinary experience, He crafts personalized menus tailored to each guest’s preferences and dietary needs. From his signature lobster bisque to stunning holiday desserts, Chef Karatas makes every gathering extraordinary.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 23, 2024

private chefdean karataspalm springschef karatas
