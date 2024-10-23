Desert Living Now
Gourmet Chef Dean Karatas Brings Unforgettable Dining Experiences to Palm Springs
Chef Dean Karatas shared how he creates unforgettable dinner parties in Palm Springs. With over 30 years of culinary experience, He crafts personalized menus tailored to each guest’s preferences and dietary needs. From his signature lobster bisque to stunning holiday desserts, Chef Karatas makes every gathering extraordinary.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
