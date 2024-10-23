CA, US & World
L.A. District Attorney Reconsiders Resentencing for Menendez Brothers Amid Renewed Interest
The L.A. County District Attorney is reevaluating the life sentences of convicted murderers Eric and Lyle Menendez following renewed public interest spurred by a Netflix series. A recently discovered letter alleging abuse and concerns over potential bias during the original trial have prompted a potential resentencing decision.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
Menendez brothersresentencingLA County District AttorneyEric MenendezLyle MenendezNetflix seriesMonsterstrue crimeBeverly Hillsabuse allegationsGeorge Gasconcelebrity support
