Walmart Agrees to $7.5 Million Settlement Over Environmental Violations in California
Walmart will pay $7.5 million in penalties and costs after settling a lawsuit alleging improper disposal of hazardous and medical waste at over 300 California locations. The settlement requires Walmart to hire an independent auditor for the next four years.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
