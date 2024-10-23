Business, Finance & Tech

Walmart Agrees to $7.5 Million Settlement Over Environmental Violations in California

Walmart will pay $7.5 million in penalties and costs after settling a lawsuit alleging improper disposal of hazardous and medical waste at over 300 California locations. The settlement requires Walmart to hire an independent auditor for the next four years.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 23, 2024

