Local & Community
Coachella Hosts Annual State of the City, Highlighting Economic Growth and Future Projects
Over 300 community members gathered at Veterans Park for Coachella's annual State of the City event. Mayor Steven Hernandez celebrated last year’s economic successes and announced upcoming projects aimed at boosting the city's growth. The event brought together local organizations, businesses, and leaders to discuss accomplishments and future challenges.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
Coachella State of the City economic progress Mayor Steven Hernandez Veterans Park community development local businesses future projects economic growth
