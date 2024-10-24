Local & Community

Coachella Hosts Annual State of the City, Highlighting Economic Growth and Future Projects

Over 300 community members gathered at Veterans Park for Coachella's annual State of the City event. Mayor Steven Hernandez celebrated last year’s economic successes and announced upcoming projects aimed at boosting the city's growth. The event brought together local organizations, businesses, and leaders to discuss accomplishments and future challenges.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 24, 2024

