Water Wise Wednesday
Coachella Valley Water District Hosts Free Conservation Garden Party on November 23rd
Join the Coachella Valley Water District for a free Conservation Garden Party at their newly expanded demonstration garden in Palm Desert on November 23rd. The event will showcase a water-efficient garden with desert-friendly plants and irrigation techniques. Attendees can enjoy activities for kids, booths with local conservation experts, raffle prizes, and refreshments.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
