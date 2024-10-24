CA, US & World
Roblox Tightens Parental Controls to Better Protect Pre-Teen Users
Roblox is introducing new measures to enhance safety for pre-teen users, following concerns about predator risks on the platform. Users under 13 will need parental permission to access certain chat features, while children under nine will require permission to play content labeled as moderate. Parents can now link their accounts to monitor screen time, content access, and friend lists.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
