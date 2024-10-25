CA, US & World
American Airlines Tests New Boarding Technology to Prevent Early Boarding
American Airlines is testing a system to prevent passengers from boarding before their group is called. The technology alerts staff if a boarding pass is scanned too early, directing passengers to wait. Testing is underway at select airports.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
American Airlines boarding technology early boarding prevention gate lice Albuquerque International Airport Tucson International Airport Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport travel technology
