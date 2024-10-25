Business, Finance & Tech
IRS Announces 2025 Tax Bracket Changes Due to Inflation Adjustments
The IRS is adjusting federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2025 to account for inflation. The increase is about 2.8%, reflecting a smaller change compared to last year's 5.4% adjustment.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
