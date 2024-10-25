CA, US & World
Pendleton Foundation’s Chef Auction Raises Funds for Cancer Care Support
The Pendleton Foundation hosted its annual Chef Auction at Indian Wells Country Club, raising funds to support local cancer patients. Winning bidders secured private dining experiences with Coachella Valley chefs, with proceeds providing basic living expenses for families struggling with cancer care costs. The sold-out event aims to aid at least 40 people monthly, offering crucial assistance to those in need.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
