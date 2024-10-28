Local & Community
Resolving Political Conflict At Work
The presidential election is coming up and with that comes political tension that often carries over into the workplace. Political differences, especially in this day and age can not only conflict but also violence. Jim link, The Chief Human Resources Officer at Society for Human Resource Management joins us to talk about some alarming new data about workplace conflict and how to address political differences.
October 28, 2024
