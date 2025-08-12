Clear the Shelters: Palm Springs Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees This Weekend

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is launching a special Clear the Shelters event this weekend, with adoption fees covered thanks to generous donations from community members.

The shelter is currently over capacity, and staff hope the waived fees will help more animals find permanent homes. NBC Palm Springs will be live at the shelter every evening this week to highlight pets available for adoption.

To kick off coverage, shelter representative Jack Hagerman introduced viewers to Margarita, a 10-year-old senior lap dog who came in as a stray. “She spent all afternoon in one of our adoption counselors’ laps,” Hagerman said. Margarita will be ready for adoption this weekend after a scheduled dental procedure.

Hagerman encouraged potential adopters to match a pet’s temperament with their lifestyle and shared the “rule of threes” for new adoptions: three days for a pet to decompress, three weeks to settle in, and three months to fully acclimate.

Community supporter Brian Vincent, who adopted a large dog from the shelter in December, is sponsoring four big dogs this weekend. “Large dogs are much harder to place, especially around here,” Vincent said. “I want to enable others who may be on the fence to have that opportunity.”

Adoption hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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