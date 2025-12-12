Indio Police to Conduct DUI Patrols Friday Night

The Indio Police Department will conduct a DUI enforcement operation tonight, December 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., targeting drivers suspected of operating vehicles while impaired.

Sgt. P. Fuentes emphasized that impaired driving remains a preventable offense. "It's a choice," Fuentes said. "If you've been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places."

The department stressed that impairment extends beyond alcohol consumption. Certain prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can interfere with safe driving ability. Officials urged drivers to carefully follow medication directions and read warning labels regarding vehicle operation.

While California law permits both medicinal and recreational marijuana use, driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.

First-time DUI offenders face significant consequences, including an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, in addition to license suspension.

The enforcement operation is funded through a grant from the California Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.



