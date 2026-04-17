Little Change To Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The run of decreases to the average price of a

gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was extended today to

eight in nine days, but barely, dropping two-tenths of a cent to $5.792.



The average price had dropped at least 1.1 cents six of the previous

eight days, including 1.6 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA

and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 9.1 cents over the past nine

days.



The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago but 28.3 cents

more than one month ago and $1.07 higher than one year ago. It is 58.1 cents

less than the record $6.373 set on Oct. 5, 2022.



Prices were rising slightly in line with seasonal norms before the

joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28 sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump. Prices began to fall

slightly after the announcement of a ceasefire April 7, though subsequent peace

talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal.



``Today, the least expensive gas stations in Southern California are

charging less than $5.20 a gallon,'' Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of

Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement

released Thursday.



``If oil prices drop further and supplies in California are stable, we

could see pump prices continue to decline.''



The national average price dropped for the seventh time in eight days,

decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.076. It dropped three consecutive days, was

unchanged on Monday and resumed falling on Tuesday. It has decreased 9 cents

over the past eight days, including 1.5 cents on Thursday.



The national average price is 7.7 cents less than one week ago but

28.6 cents more than one month ago and 90.9 cents higher than one year ago. It

is 94 cents less than the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.



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