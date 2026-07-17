Apple Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company, Surpassing Nvidia

Apple is once again the world’s most valuable company after surpassing Nvidia in market valuation.

The shift comes as Apple continues to accelerate plans for future growth, while Nvidia’s stock price declined after trading opened Friday.

Nvidia had held the top spot amid a surge in demand for artificial intelligence technology and advanced computer chips. Apple’s return to the No. 1 position highlights the ongoing competition among the world’s largest technology companies.

Investors continue to closely watch both companies as the technology sector remains heavily influenced by developments in artificial intelligence, consumer products and global markets.