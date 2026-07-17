Augustine Casino Celebrates 24th Anniversary with $306,801 Jackpot Win

Augustine Casino is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a major jackpot win for one lucky guest.

The Coachella Valley casino announced that longtime local resident Peter S. won a $306,801 jackpot after placing a $3 bet on Light & Wonder’s Rampage slot machine.

Casino officials say the jackpot win was a fitting highlight during the anniversary celebration month as Augustine Casino continues its commitment to providing a local, guest-focused gaming experience.

“It’s only befitting that during our celebration of 24 years as your favorite local casino, one of our loyal local guests wins a $306,801 jackpot,” said Lindsay Grant, Chief Marketing Officer at Augustine Casino.

Augustine Casino opened on July 18, 2002, as the first modern-day business enterprise of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians. Over the past 24 years, the casino has continued serving Coachella Valley guests with gaming, dining, and entertainment options.

The anniversary celebration continues throughout July with special dining offers, custom promotions, and giveaways for guests.

Located east of PGA West in Coachella, Augustine Casino features 750 slot machines along with dining options including Seven Feathers Restaurant and Menyikish Grill.