California AG Says CNN Spin-Off Would Not Resolve Paramount-WBD Merger Lawsuit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says separating CNN from a potential Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger would not resolve the legal challenges surrounding the deal.

Bonta spoke ahead of a court hearing Friday, where attorneys representing a 12-state coalition argued that a temporary restraining order is needed to prevent the companies from completing the merger while the lawsuit moves forward.

A federal judge heard arguments from both sides but did not issue a ruling Friday. A decision on the temporary restraining order is expected by July 22.

Bonta, who is leading the coalition of Democratic attorneys general challenging the merger, said the states are seeking structural changes to address antitrust concerns and are not interested in what he described as temporary or unenforceable promises.

When asked whether a possible CNN spin-off would resolve the lawsuit, Bonta said it would not.

He said the concerns outlined in the complaint focus on three areas: the theatrical film market, blockbuster movie releases, and the cable channel market.

Bonta also pushed back against claims that the lawsuit is focused on CNN, saying the network is not the central issue in the case.

The legal challenge comes as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery face questions over the future of the merger, including a potential financial penalty tied to delays in completing the agreement.

Bonta said the companies agreed to those terms during negotiations and that the responsibility does not fall on states involved in the lawsuit.

The court is expected to decide soon whether to temporarily pause the merger while the broader antitrust case continues.