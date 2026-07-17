Coachella Valley Blood Drive Brings Community Together to Help Fight Blood Shortages

Community members came together at the Plaza Resort for a LifeStream Blood Bank drive aimed at helping maintain the local blood supply and support patients in need.

Organizers say events like this are important because hospitals rely on regular donations to ensure blood is available when emergencies happen, including surgeries, accidents, and medical treatments.

One donor said seeing reports about blood shortages highlights the importance of making donations accessible.

“My sister’s a doctor, so I understand the need for just having these accessible,” the donor said. “If worse comes to worse, something happens to me, it’s nice to know that there are people like this who are donating blood and helping provide for it if I ever need a transfusion.”

As a thank you for participating, everyone who donated received a Coachella Valley Blood Drive T-shirt and a $25 Target gift card.

Organizers hope the event encourages more people across the Coachella Valley to consider donating and helping support patients who depend on the community’s generosity.