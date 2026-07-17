College of the Desert’s Roadrunner Motors Program Aims to Train Next Generation of Auto Technicians

College of the Desert’s Roadrunner Motors Program Prepares Future Auto Technicians

The demand for skilled automotive technicians is growing, and College of the Desert is preparing to train the next generation of mechanics through its new Roadrunner Motors program.

The program, located in Cathedral City, will give students hands-on experience in automotive repair while helping fill a growing need for qualified technicians across the Coachella Valley.

At Mountain View Tire, head technician Antonio Reese has spent nearly 30 years working in the automotive industry. He says the trade has provided him with a stable career and allowed him to support his family.

“I’m here working eight to five, go home, and it’s a good atmosphere,” Reese said. “Everybody having a laugh, good time.”

The new Roadrunner Motors facility covers nearly 26,000 square feet and combines classroom instruction with real-world training. The location, near car dealerships and repair shops, is designed to give students experience that connects directly to industry needs.

College of the Desert’s Joy Cowden says the program has personal meaning for her because her father was a mechanic.

“I just see the career that he built and raised our family on,” Cowden said. “It is a career that in this area you’re able to enter and build a career, and it is a year-round career.”

The program will provide opportunities for students starting a first career, returning to school, or expanding their existing automotive skills.

With the need for technicians expected to continue growing, College of the Desert hopes Roadrunner Motors will help create a new pipeline of skilled workers for the region.

The first Roadrunner Motors class is expected to begin in spring 2027.