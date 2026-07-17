Far-Reaching Earthquake Near Mexico and Guatemala Coastline!

A very strong 7.3 earthquake struck the Northeast Pacific just off of the border between Mexico and Guatemala at 7:48 Friday morning. The quake was felt from Mexico City to El Salvador.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the Earthquake's epicenter was 30-miles Southwest of Aquiles Serdan, near the coast of Chiapas, and at a depth of nine-miles.

According to witnesses, the tremor began mildly but gradually intensified.

There have been numerous aftershocks, including a 6.0 at 8:20a local time.



@JerrySteffen

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