CA, US & World
Far-Reaching Earthquake Near Mexico and Guatemala Coastline!
A very strong 7.3 earthquake struck the Northeast Pacific just off of the border between Mexico and Guatemala at 7:48 Friday morning. The quake was felt from Mexico City to El Salvador.
The United States Geological Survey reported that the Earthquake's epicenter was 30-miles Southwest of Aquiles Serdan, near the coast of Chiapas, and at a depth of nine-miles.
According to witnesses, the tremor began mildly but gradually intensified.
There have been numerous aftershocks, including a 6.0 at 8:20a local time.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 17, 2026
EarthquakeMexicoGuatemala
Link Copied To Clipboard!