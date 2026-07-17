FDA zeroes in on Taylor Farms lettuce as likely source of nationwide parasite outbreak

The FDA thinks it may have found the source of a parasite outbreak that's sickened thousands of people across the country. Investigators say iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms is a likely culprit, according to a person familiar with the investigation. Taylor Farms has not officially responded to NBC's request for comment.

Nationwide, nearly 7,000 people have come down with cyclosporiasis, a parasite-borne illness that causes cramps and severe diarrhea. The outbreak has spread to 34 states, though four states, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, have been hit hardest. Michigan alone has more than 4,300 cases and climbing.

Finding the source is the first step toward ending the outbreak, according to Dr. Kavita Patel. "It could end several weeks after they've identified a source and been able to issue those consumer safety recalls, or been able to kind of make sure that any source is off the market, out of refrigerators, off shelves completely," Patel said.

Taylor Farms is the nation's largest supplier of lettuce and leafy greens. The company has been linked to previous outbreaks, including a 2024 E. coli scare that led it to voluntarily recall yellow onions after the bacteria was found at some McDonald's restaurants.



