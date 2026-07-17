Its Emoji Mania on Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz

Meteorologist Jerry Steffen brought the Friday fun to the morning show once again, mixing today's quirky hashtag holidays into a brain-teasing pop quiz for the crew, and now it's your turn to play along.

The segment, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, kicked things off with a rundown of everything being celebrated today, and there's a lot going on. It's Disneyland's 71st anniversary, marking the day back in 1955 when the park held its dedication ceremony. It's also National Tattoo Day, a chance for anyone with ink to show it off and share the story behind it, along with World Emoji Day, giving everyone an excuse to talk about their most used emoji.

Then there's Yellow Pig Day, a lesser known holiday that celebrates the number 17. According to mathematicians, 17 bridges the gap between basic math and advanced geometry, and as a prime number, it happens to be the sum of the first four prime numbers, 2, 3, 5 and 7. That number became the theme for Jerry's pop quiz, with two questions built entirely around 17.

Manny stepped up to test his knowledge on air, and the questions ranged from classic music trivia to current NFL trivia. Think you know your stuff? Here are the two questions from today's segment. No answers here though, you'll have to watch the video to find out if you're right.

1) One of the biggest pop hits of 1975 is the chart topping ballad "At Seventeen," written and performed by Janis Ian. The song touches on the pain of cliques, cruelty and rejection during high school. What event does Ian sing about the disappointment surrounding?

A. High school prom

B. Janis Ian's birthday

C. Valentine's Day

2) The current NFL quarterback who wears jersey number 17 grew up on a cotton farm near Firebaugh, California. After playing at Reedley College near Fresno and the University of Wyoming, he was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and earned the nickname "Winter Soldier." Who is this quarterback?

A. Dak Prescott

B. Josh Allen

C. Lamar Jackson

Think you can outsmart the morning show crew? Watch the full Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz segment above to see how Manny did and find out the correct answers for yourself.



