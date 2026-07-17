Manny the Movie Guy

Manny the Movie Guy Reviews Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Previews Apple TV+ Thriller Cape Fear

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey earns high praise from Manny the Movie Guy, who awards the film a perfect 4 out of 4 stars.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film brings Homer's legendary tale to life with an all-star cast that includes Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. Manny calls the movie a "masterclass in filmmaking" and says it's a cinematic experience that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Manny also spotlights Apple TV+'s new psychological thriller Cape Fear, sitting down with stars Lili Collias and Malia Pyles to discuss their roles in the suspense-filled series. The actresses also reflect on working alongside Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson.

The Cape Fear finale begins streaming July 31 on Apple TV+, while The Odyssey is now playing exclusively in theaters.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 17, 2026

Manny the Movie GuyThe OdysseyChristopher NolanMatt DamonZendayaAnne HathawayTom HollandRobert PattinsonLupita NyongoCharlize TheronCape FearApple TV PlusApple TVJavier BardemAmy AdamsPatrick WilsonLili ColliasMalia Pylesmovie reviewNBC Palm Springs
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Manny the Movie Guy Reviews Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Previews Apple TV+ Thriller Cape Fear