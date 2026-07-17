Meet Quest: He's Been Returned Once, and He Deserves Better

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Quest, a one-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since April. Quest was adopted once before, then returned, so Jen decided to get him out of the heat and give him a day he deserved.

The outing turned into quite the adventure. Quest encountered peacocks, goats, a donkey, and other dogs, and nothing fazed him. He was calm, happy, and soaking up every moment of it.

"Dogs like Quest can spend months behind kennel doors waiting for someone to notice them," Jen said. "But outside those walls, we get to show you who they really are. Quest isn't just another dog in a kennel. He's a life waiting for someone to choose him and finally take him home."

If you're interested in adopting Quest, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1912623.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, even just for a few hours, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.