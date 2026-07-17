Palm Desert Seeking Operator to Launch Weekly Certified Farmers Market

Palm Desert is taking steps to bring a weekly farmers market to the city and is searching for an experienced operator to make it happen.

The city has issued a request for proposals seeking a company or organization that can launch and manage a certified farmers market for residents and visitors.

Officials say the goal is to create a new community gathering place featuring fresh produce, local flavors, and opportunities for vendors and shoppers to connect.

Proposals are due July 31. Those interested in operating the market can find additional details through the newsroom section of NBC Palm Springs’ website.