Palm Springs Power Serves Up Famous Hot Dogs at Palm Springs Stadium

For many baseball fans, a trip to the ballpark is not complete without a hot dog — and the Palm Springs Power say theirs are among the best in the Coachella Valley.

During a visit to Palm Springs Stadium, the Power’s concessions team showed off the fan-favorite menu item, featuring large 100% beef hot dogs grilled fresh before being served.

Concessions manager Sue said the secret to the popular ballpark treat starts with the quality of the hot dog.

“They’re 100% beef. They are large enough. They fit completely in the bun,” she said.

After being grilled, the hot dogs are placed in warmers to keep them ready for fans attending Power games.

Fans can customize their dogs with classic toppings like ketchup and mustard, while some prefer more creative combinations. Sue’s favorite topping is cheese and mayonnaise, while Pablo prefers relish — and even suggested adding bacon for an extra kick.

Beyond the food, the concession stand is part of the experience at Palm Springs Stadium, where fans can enjoy summer baseball, community, and classic ballpark traditions.

The Palm Springs Power continue their season with plenty of baseball — and plenty of hot dogs for fans to enjoy.