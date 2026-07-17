Palm Springs Public Meetings on Possible Elected Mayor Vote Begin Wednesday

Palm Springs is asking residents to weigh in on whether the city should change how it picks its mayor, kicking off a series of community meetings that begin later this month.

The push comes after months of back and forth between the City Council and a resident-led committee over whether to move back to a directly elected mayor. Now the city is opening the conversation up to everyone.

The first meeting is a citywide session on Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mizell Center on South Sunrise Way. From there, the meetings move through each of the city's five districts. District 5 residents can weigh in September 16 at Cahuilla Elementary School, followed by District 1 on September 24 at Palm Springs City Hall. A Spanish-language citywide meeting follows October 1 at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. The schedule wraps up with District 2 on October 7 at Vista Del Monte Elementary School, District 3 on October 15 at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, and District 4 on October 19 at Palm Springs High School. All seven meetings run from 6 to 8 p.m.

The city says residents can ask questions, give public comment, or just come to listen. Anyone needing translation services or special assistance can contact the City Clerk's Office at (760) 323-8204 at least 48 hours ahead of a meeting.

The full schedule and more information are posted at EngagePalmSprings.com.



