Ponzu Sushi Celebrates Two Years in Palm Springs with Special Anniversary Menu

Ponzu Sushi in downtown Palm Springs is celebrating its second anniversary with a special five-day event running through July 19.

The celebration features a limited-time three-course anniversary menu inspired by customer favorites submitted throughout the year. Guests can choose from a variety of appetizers, entrées, including crispy rice, spicy tuna, signature sushi rolls, and chicken katsu.

The milestone comes shortly after Ponzu Sushi was named Best Sushi in the Coachella Valley in the Desert Sun's Best of the Best Awards.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, the restaurant has expanded its menu with a new weekend brunch featuring Japanese-inspired breakfast dishes alongside sushi and small plates.

Restaurant representatives say listening to customer feedback has helped shape the menu and create offerings that appeal to local tastes.

Ponzu Sushi is open daily for lunch and dinner, with its new weekend brunch now available.