Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Mexico Coast, Tsunami Advisory Issued

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, sending strong shaking across parts of Guatemala and El Salvador.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located about 48 kilometers southwest of Aquiles Serdán in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory, warning that hazardous waves are possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. Waves of up to one meter above normal tide levels are possible along parts of the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala.

Mexican Secretary of the Navy Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles said there were no serious issues reported following the earthquake. Officials are advising the public to stay away from beaches as water levels could temporarily rise by as much as half a meter.

In neighboring Oaxaca, Governor Salomón Jara Cruz said the quake was felt with moderate intensity in the state capital, with no significant damage reported.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said no fatalities have been reported and emergency response plans have been activated. El Salvador's fire department also said there have been no reports of damage.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as assessments are underway. The earthquake remains under investigation, and officials say information could change as more details become available.