Riverside County Home Prices Hold Steady as Home Sales Increase in June

Home prices in Riverside County dipped slightly in June, even as more buyers entered the market.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for a home in Riverside County was $635,000 last month. That’s down less than 1% from May and unchanged compared to June of last year.

At the same time, home sales increased. Sales jumped nearly 10% from May and were up about 7% compared to the same time last year.

Statewide, California home sales reached their highest level in six months, although high mortgage rates continue to create challenges for many buyers.

Real estate experts say buyers are watching the market closely as affordability, interest rates, and inventory continue to shape housing decisions across California, including the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area.