Rules of Betrayal Casting Tour Brings Nationwide Talent Search to Palm Springs

The creators of the upcoming feature film Rules of Betrayal are taking a different approach to casting by bringing opportunities directly to communities across the country instead of limiting auditions to traditional entertainment hubs.

During an appearance on Desert Living, film director and showrunner Victor Migalchan and executive producer Robert Cody discussed their nationwide casting tour, which is designed to discover new talent in cities across the United States, including Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley.

Migalchan said the goal is to give aspiring actors who may not have access to Hollywood or New York a chance to showcase their abilities while also helping support local communities through film production.

The filmmakers say they welcome performers of all experience levels and often look for authentic personalities rather than formal acting training. They believe raw talent, passion and dedication can be just as valuable as professional experience.

In addition to Rules of Betrayal, the team says the nationwide tour is part of a broader media initiative featuring multiple projects designed to create opportunities for emerging talent from diverse backgrounds.

The filmmakers are continuing to travel across the country, meeting aspiring actors and encouraging local residents to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.