Salmon Fishing Returns to Sacramento River After Three-Year Closure

For the first time in three years, anglers are once again casting their lines into the Sacramento River in search of Chinook salmon.

California officially reopened salmon fishing on the river this week after a three-year closure caused by historically low salmon populations. The reopening marks a major milestone for fishermen, guides and conservationists who have worked to restore one of California’s most iconic fish species.

The Sacramento River is known for its Chinook salmon, one of four major salmon species found in California. The season runs through December 31, with anglers required to have a valid California sport fishing license and limited to two Chinook salmon per day.

Officials and conservation groups credit years of restoration work for helping make the reopening possible. Efforts include improving fish habitat, upgrading hatcheries and removing barriers that prevent salmon from reaching spawning areas.

One major milestone came in 2024 with the removal of four dams on the Klamath River, reopening hundreds of miles of historic salmon habitat.

Across Northern California, researchers, farmers, water agencies and conservation groups are working together to improve river conditions and increase salmon survival. Projects include restoring spawning areas, creating seasonal habitats for young fish and adding natural features like rocks and trees to waterways.

While salmon recovery remains a long-term effort, researchers say the return of recreational fishing is an important step forward.

Anglers returning to the Sacramento River say they are excited to be back on the water, even though catching a salmon is never guaranteed.

“Hours of boredom for moments of pandemonium,” one fisherman said, describing the challenge and excitement of salmon fishing.