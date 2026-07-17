Southern California Supermarket Pharmacists Vote to Authorize Strike Amid Contract Dispute

Pharmacists at some of Southern California’s largest supermarket chains are one step closer to a possible strike.

Union officials say hundreds of UFCW-represented pharmacists at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike if one becomes necessary.

The union claims Ralphs and Albertsons engaged in unlawful conduct during contract negotiations, which have continued for months under an expired agreement.

A strike has not been called, and negotiations are expected to continue. The two sides are scheduled to return to the bargaining table August 6 and 7.

The UFCW represents nearly 800 pharmacists across California as discussions continue over a new contract.