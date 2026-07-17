Spain and Argentina Set for 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey

The world's biggest sporting event comes to a close Sunday as Spain and defending champion Argentina meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Spain enters the championship match as the world's top-ranked team, while Argentina, ranked No. 2, is seeking to defend its World Cup title behind superstar Lionel Messi.

Fans from around the world have descended on the New York and New Jersey area ahead of the final, with more than 80,000 spectators expected inside the stadium. Organizers estimate as many as 1.5 billion people worldwide will tune in to watch the match.

The tournament has featured more than a month of competition across 16 host cities in North America, helping fuel soccer's growing popularity in the United States.

The championship will also feature a star-studded entertainment lineup. Pregame festivities are expected to include appearances by Tom Cruise and a performance by Post Malone. FIFA is also planning its first-ever World Cup Final halftime show, featuring Shakira, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Madonna and BTS.

Air quality had been a concern after wildfire smoke drifted across parts of the East Coast earlier in the week, but conditions improved Friday as both teams continued preparing for Sunday's match. Forecasters say expected rain Saturday could further improve conditions before kickoff.

The winner will lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy and be crowned the 2026 world champion.