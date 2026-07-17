Stocks Fall as China AI Breakthrough Raises Concerns Over Tech Market

U.S. and global markets fell Friday after a new artificial intelligence breakthrough from China raised concerns about the future of the AI-driven market rally.

Chinese startup Moonshot AI announced its new open-source model, Kimi K3, which the company says performs close to leading AI models from U.S. companies. The announcement sparked concerns among investors about increased competition and the impact on major technology companies.

The Nasdaq fell 1.4% Friday, while the S&P 500 dropped 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 407 points, or 0.77%.

Technology stocks and semiconductor companies were among the biggest decliners. A major index tracking chip stocks fell 1.6%, continuing a sharp decline after reaching record highs in late June.

Shares of major AI-related companies also dropped, including Nvidia, which fell more than 2%, and Google parent Alphabet, which declined another 2% following reports involving delays to an AI model launch.

Investors are watching whether China’s advances in artificial intelligence could challenge the growth expectations that have fueled major investments in AI infrastructure and technology.

While some analysts say the development could pressure U.S. tech companies, others believe the overall AI market will continue expanding and support long-term growth.

Markets also faced pressure from rising oil prices after renewed concerns about global energy supplies and inflation. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both posted significant weekly gains as investors monitored tensions in the Middle East.