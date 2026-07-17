Taylor Farms Removes Iceberg Lettuce Linked to Cyclospora Outbreak

Taylor Fresh Foods is removing iceberg lettuce from the U.S. market after the product was linked to a cyclospora outbreak affecting several states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia has been connected to the outbreak.

Taylor Fresh Foods, which supplied the lettuce, said it is removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico while the investigation continues. The company said no other Taylor Fresh Foods products nationwide are affected and no Taylor Farms branded salad kits contain iceberg lettuce.

Taco Bell said it has voluntarily removed the potentially impacted lettuce from select locations and is replacing the ingredient in affected areas.

Federal health officials report nearly 7,000 confirmed or suspected cyclospora cases across the country since May 1, with at least 180 hospitalizations. The lettuce-related outbreak is considered regional, with more than 1,600 cases identified across five Midwestern states.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite and is typically spread by consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and bloating that may last for weeks.

Health officials say multiple investigations are underway as they work to identify the source and determine the full scope of the outbreak.