Three Things We’ve Learned From the 2026 World Cup So Far

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered surprises, historic moments, and unforgettable performances as the tournament approaches its final match.

One of the biggest lessons from this year’s competition has been the rise of smaller soccer nations. With 48 teams competing for the first time, several countries showed they could compete on the world stage. Cape Verde made a memorable run, reaching the knockout stage and pushing traditional powers like Argentina and Spain.

Another major storyline has been Lionel Messi’s continued impact. At 39 years old, the Argentine superstar remains one of the most influential players in the tournament. Messi’s playmaking and leadership have helped Argentina reach the World Cup final, adding another chapter to his legendary career.

The tournament has also highlighted the growing popularity of soccer in the United States. Record viewership and increased excitement around the U.S. team have fueled hopes that the 2026 World Cup could create a lasting impact on the sport’s popularity nationwide.

As Argentina and Spain prepare for the final, fans are watching to see whether Messi can add another World Cup title to his historic career and whether the next generation of stars, including Lamine Yamal, can create their own legacy.