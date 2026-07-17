Trump Administration Pushes Election Security Measures Ahead of Midterms

President Donald Trump and his administration are escalating efforts to promote stricter election security measures with less than four months remaining before the 2026 midterm elections.

A day after the president delivered a prime-time address on election security, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned state and local election officials they could face investigations or other consequences if they fail to implement federal election security guidance.

During his address, Trump said fair and honest elections are essential and claimed nearly 300,000 non-citizens are registered to vote across four states. He also alleged China has attempted to influence U.S. elections by targeting his campaign, an accusation China has denied.

The White House released heavily redacted documents to support the administration's claims. However, the documents did not provide evidence that non-citizens cast ballots or that voting machines were accessed to alter election results. One document referenced Chinese efforts targeting President Joe Biden's campaign.

Democrats criticized the administration's messaging, arguing it risks undermining public confidence in the electoral process. Delaware Senator Chris Coons said election security should be strengthened through investments in state and local election infrastructure rather than, in his view, unsupported claims.

The administration is also urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship before voting and present photo identification at polling places. Republican Senate leaders have acknowledged they currently lack enough votes to pass the measure and say there is not enough time to implement its provisions before the November election.